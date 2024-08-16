Akufo-Addo inaugurates phase 3 of Upper East Regional hospital project

The project aims to improve healthcare delivery in the region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated Phase 3 of the Upper East Regional Hospital rehabilitation project, marking significant progress in enhancing healthcare in the region.

Funded by the Saudi Fund for Development, this phase includes the construction of a modern mortuary, doctors' accommodation, a hostel for patients' relatives, and a medical gas building.



Additional facilities such as a kitchen, Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD), and laundry facility have also been installed.

The project aims to improve healthcare delivery in the region, with representatives from the Saudi Fund emphasizing its importance in providing universal access to quality care.



