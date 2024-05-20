Akufo-Addo invited us for a meeting on issues of national concern – Ato Forson

The meeting lasted for one-hour and focused on issues of national concern

The leadership of the Minority in Parliament has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invited both the Minority and Majority caucus leadership for a meeting on Monday, May 20.

According to a a statement issued by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the one-hour meeting focused on issues of national importance.



The Minority leadership expressed gratitude to the President for the invitation. Dr. Forson emphasized the significance of the discussion and the valuable opportunity it provided for both sides to address key national concerns.



He highlighted that the meeting underscored the importance of dialogue and collaboration between the different political factions in Parliament.



The Minority reiterated their commitment to engaging constructively with the government on matters affecting the nation.

"At the invitation of the President, the leadership of Parliament, made up of both caucuses, on Monday met with President Akufo-Addo at the presidency," the statement read.



"The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, was cordial and frank. It discussed issues of national concern. The leadership of the the Minority takes the opportunity to thank the President for the invitation."



