Akufo-Addo is right about Founders’ Day argument – Kwame Sefa Kayi

Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo, agrees with President Nana Akufo-Addo that Ghana's independence isn't due to just one person, not even Kwame Nkrumah alone.

He believes other leaders, like J.B. Danquah, also played crucial roles.



However, Sefa Kayi criticizes the timing of Akufo-Addo's statement, saying it caused unnecessary controversy.

President Akufo-Addo defended his stance, stressing the importance of acknowledging all key figures in Ghana's independence, not just Nkrumah.



