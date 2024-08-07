Akufo-Addo must apologise to Ghanaians for prevailing hardship – Nyaho-Tamakloe

President Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, has urged President Akufo-Addo to apologize to Ghanaians for the economic difficulties currently faced by the country.

This call follows Kennedy Agyapong's suggestion that the NPP might improve its chances in the December elections by acknowledging the economic crisis.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe criticized this as a delayed response and emphasized that the President should take personal responsibility for the economic hardships, suggesting a public apology similar to Kwame Nkrumah's past broadcasts.

He stressed that unmet promises and economic struggles highlight a need for leaders to heed the people's concerns for national stability.



