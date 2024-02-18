Akufo-Addo no longer trusts Bawumia - Sam George alleges

Sam Nartey George

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has been accused by Ningo-Prampam MP, Sam George, of making promises that he has no genuine intention of implementing, but only to secure power.

According to Sam George, President Akufo-Addo no longer trusts Dr. Bawumia's opinion even though he was initially informed that Dr. Bawumia would contribute to improving the economy.



"Nana Addo no longer takes Bawumia’s opinion as credible enough to even give him a chance to implement. Nana Addo no longer trusts the ability and decision-making of Dr. Bawumia," he stated on Joy News' News File.



Sam George argues that Dr Bawumia is not a trustworthy choice for the country and that Ghanaians have sufficient evidence to prove it.

He cited instances where President Akufo-Addo went against Dr Bawumia's supposed opinions on issues like the E-levy, bet tax, emissions tax, and the size of the government.



With regards to Dr. Bawumia's promise to reduce his ministers to 50, Sam George stressed that it raises credibility issues as he is saying things just to win power.