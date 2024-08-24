Akufo-Addo out of touch on SSNIT Hotels issue – Mahama

The sale was ultimately halted after widespread protests

Source: 3news

Former President John Mahama has criticized President Akufo-Addo’s dismissal of public concerns over the failed sale of SSNIT hotels, suggesting it shows a disconnect with Ghanaians' worries about corruption and governance.

SSNIT attempted to sell its hotel assets, citing losses and lack of funds, but faced backlash from the public, labor unions, and opposition figures.



The sale was ultimately halted after widespread protests, with critics accusing the government of mishandling state assets for private gain.

Despite SSNIT's defense, the controversy has fueled further distrust in Ghana's political leadership.



Read full article