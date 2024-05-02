Akufo-Addo pledges passage of new labour bill to strengthen National Labour Commission

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has affirmed the government's commitment to passing the new Labour Bill into law by year-end, aiming to reform the National Labour Commission's structure and functions.

The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the NLC's operations for efficient resolution of labour disputes, addressing concerns swiftly to maintain a stable work environment.



Speaking at the 2024 National May Day Parade in Accra, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration's dedication to tackling labour issues, acknowledging the challenges faced by the NLC over the years.



With the theme "Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development," the President emphasized the importance of resolving disputes responsibly through appropriate agencies.

Highlighting the significance of the new Labour Bill, President Akufo-Addo revealed that between 2017 and 2023, the NLC handled 4,207 cases, settling 64 percent but leaving 36 percent unresolved.



He underscored the government's commitment to promoting peace and security, crucial for stability ahead of the 2024 elections.



Meanwhile, Dr. Yaw Baah of the Trades Union Congress advocated for improved working conditions and adequate remuneration for Ghanaian workers to enhance productivity and foster sustainable economic growth.