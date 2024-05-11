Akufo-Addo renames Kumasi Airport to honor Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I

President Akufo-Addo aims to pay tribute to the legacy of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I,

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially renamed the Kumasi Airport to Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport.

During the renaming ceremony, President Akufo-Addo explained that the decision was made to honor Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I for his significant contributions to the Ashanti people's destiny and future.



The President highlighted Nana Agyeman Prempeh I's efforts in modernizing and centralizing the administration of the Asante kingdom.



He praised the Asantehene's reforms to traditional governing structures, which established a more centralized system of authority and strengthened the power of the Asantehene and his council of chiefs.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized how Nana Agyeman Prempeh I's leadership streamlined governance and enhanced the kingdom's ability to respond to external threats and internal challenges. Under his leadership, the Ashanti kingdom experienced periods of territorial expansion, bringing more communities under Ashanti rule and influence.



President Akufo-Addo also referenced the Sagrenti War between the Ashanti and the British, which led to Prempeh I's exile. He noted that the current airport premises were once Prempeh I's final residence in Kumasi, instructing the Ghana Airports Company Limited to ensure the preservation of the premises as a historic site.



Through renaming the airport, President Akufo-Addo aims to pay tribute to the legacy of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, who is revered as a symbol of Ashanti pride, independence, and sovereignty.