Upper West Regiona Minister handling over DRIP equipments

Source: Classfmonline

Upper West Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu praised President Akufo-Addo for his leadership in the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP).

At the equipment inauguration, Yakubu highlighted its importance for road infrastructure in the region.

The Upper West received 106 pieces of equipment for roadwork, with maintenance managed by JA Plant Pool and local bodies.



