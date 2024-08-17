News



Akufo Addo’s economic growth record better than Mahama says Institute of Progressive Governance

Dr George Domfe, a Fellow at the Institute of Progressive Governance (IPG)

Sat, 17 Aug 2024

The Institute of Progressive Governance (IPG) claims that President Akufo-Addo's economic performance surpasses that of former President Mahama.

Under Mahama, the economy grew at an average rate of 3.90%, with significant fluctuations during his tenure.

In contrast, Akufo-Addo’s administration achieved an average growth of 5.34% during his first term, with rates peaking at 8.13% in 2017.

Despite recent challenges, the economy is showing signs of recovery, growing 4.7% in early 2024.

IPG highlights Akufo-Addo's stronger economic growth compared to Mahama’s.

