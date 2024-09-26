Akufo-Addo’s family linked to shady $812m alleged corruption in Ghana gas deal – Edward Bawa

Edward Bawa

Bongo MP Edward Bawa has raised serious allegations of corruption regarding an $812 million deal between the Ghana National Gas Company and The Gas Gathering Company Limited for the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant Train 2.

He claims the deal lacks transparency and aims to bypass scrutiny through restricted tendering, benefiting President Akufo-Addo's family via a company involved in the project.

With national elections approaching, Bawa warns this deal could exploit state resources for personal gain and called for immediate intervention to halt the contract and ensure thorough scrutiny to protect public trust.



