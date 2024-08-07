Akufo-Addo's gossip about Burkina Faso in US 'strained' our bilateral trust - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has pledged to prioritize security issues if elected in the December 7th elections.

Speaking in Bolgatanga at the end of his four-day national campaign tour, Mahama emphasized the need to strengthen Ghana's security, especially given the insurgent and jihadist activities in neighboring Burkina Faso.



He criticized President Akufo-Addo for damaging diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso through careless remarks made in the U.S., despite a subsequent apology.

Mahama committed to restoring trust with Burkina Faso and improving border security. He also stressed the importance of resolving internal conflicts like those in Bawku to prevent terrorist infiltration.



Read full article