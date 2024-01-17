Akufo-Addo’s governance style terribly bad – Kwesi Jonah

Professor Kwesi Jonah

A senior research fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Professor Kwesi Jonah stated that President Akufo-Addo’s governance style is terribly bad.

This follows President Akufo-Addo stating that the lack of attention to development in Ekumfi was due to the constituency’s decision to vote Francis Ato Cudjoe out of parliament in the 2020 elections.



During a meeting with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House, the president conveyed his disappointment with the voting trend in the Ekumfi constituency.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Professor Jonah stated that such a statement should not even come from a deputy minister.



“Why should the development of an area be dependent on the NPP having an MP there and I don’t expect statements like this to come from the President, not from even a deputy minister.

“I wouldn’t say that because of this particular statement, his governance style is very bad,” Professor Jonah stated.



On Ghana’s economy, the senior research fellow said that the economy has been very bad and everybody has been affected.



“There is some inflow with a lot of foreign currency into the economy and people are hoping that things will turn around. But don’t forget that we have barely 11 months to go for an election and when these monies come the impact will not be immediate.



“It will take some time for things to improve and getting the money is one thing and using it by implementing the policies associated with the money is also another matter. I must say that there have been very disappointing moments in the governance of this country for some years now,” Professor Jonah added.