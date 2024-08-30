News

Akufo-Addo’s inability to build on Mahama’s success in the cocoa sector has led to a significant mess – Eric Opoku

Screenshot 2024 08 30 131101.png Eric Opoku

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Eric Opoku, the Minority’s spokesperson on Food and Agriculture, has criticized the government for mismanaging the cocoa sector under the NPP.

He claimed that poor policy implementation has harmed cocoa farmers, leading to a decline in production.

Opoku highlighted that while former President John Mahama achieved 969,000 tonnes of cocoa in 2016, the current government only managed 450,000 tonnes in 2024.

He also accused COCOBOD of prioritizing administrative spending over farmers' welfare and urged the government to increase farm-gate prices and tackle corruption within COCOBOD.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com