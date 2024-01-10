Akufo-Addo’s silence on 2020 election deaths unfortunate – Political analyst

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Governance and Political Analyst, Dr. Fredrick Oduro has described as unfortunate President Akufo-Addo’s silence on the eight persons killed during the 2020 general elections.

Demands for investigation into the dastardly act which claimed eight lives during the last general elections have heightened.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that it will not congratulate President Akufo-Addo for his victory in the last general election because of the loss of lives during the process.



Addressing reporters at the NDC Headquarters in Accra, the National Chairman for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah emphasized that the NDC would refrain from extending congratulations to any election winner if the victory is marred by violence.



“Instead of President Akufo-Addo demanding congratulations from President John Dramani Mahama, he must listen to his predecessor when he says, “The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana’s day of infamy…”



“Nana Addo must also take a cue from Mr Mahama when he adds that, “…it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families…”

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Political analyst stated that the government stated that if the issue is not addressed properly there is a possibility of it reoccurring again.



“He (President Akufo-Addo) has never made any public comments to my hearing, the President has never made any comment related to this. And I think it’s very unfortunate.



“We know Ayawaso West Wuongon where we didn’t even lose any life, people were maimed and we saw the backlash after that Commission. So I think that the government doesn’t deem it necessary to submit itself to a similar exercise where it could come back to hurt them,” Dr. Oduro stated.



He continued: “So the best thing they choose to do is let’s keep quiet about it, for as long as we do not talk about it. That I believe might be their reason. If we don’t open it up for discussion and resolution, I fear we will never learn anything out of this, and the danger is that it can reoccur.”