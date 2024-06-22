News

Akufo-Addo should be worried his Minister is acquiring state asset – Inusah Fuseini on Sale of SSNIT hotels

Inusah Fuseini 768x555.png Inusah Fuseini

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Inusah Fuseini, former MP for Tamale Central, has urged President Akufo-Addo to investigate Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong's acquisition of 60% of SSNIT Hotels valued at $61 million.

Fuseini questioned how Acheampong amassed such wealth and accused the President of setting a bad precedent by using state resources to renovate his own property.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto, has led protests against the sale, arguing that a cabinet member cannot acquire state assets.

Fuseini has petitioned the President to act, threatening further protests if no action is taken.

Read full article

Source: 3news.com