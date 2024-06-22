Akufo-Addo should be worried his Minister is acquiring state asset – Inusah Fuseini on Sale of SSNIT hotels

Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, former MP for Tamale Central, has urged President Akufo-Addo to investigate Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong's acquisition of 60% of SSNIT Hotels valued at $61 million.

Fuseini questioned how Acheampong amassed such wealth and accused the President of setting a bad precedent by using state resources to renovate his own property.



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto, has led protests against the sale, arguing that a cabinet member cannot acquire state assets.

Fuseini has petitioned the President to act, threatening further protests if no action is taken.



