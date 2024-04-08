Akufo-Addo signs Wildlife Resources Management act into law

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed into law the Wildlife Resources Management Act, 2024 (Act 1115), which seeks to revise and consolidate all laws relating to wildlife and protected areas in Ghana.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Act was passed by Parliament on 28th July, 2023, and assented to by the President on 1 March 2024, marking a significant milestone in wildlife conservation efforts in the country.



The Wildlife Resources Management Bill had been pending for over 15 years, having been laid before the fifth, sixth, and seventh Parliaments before finally being passed by the Eighth Parliament.



The new law brings Ghana's wildlife legislation in line with existing policies in the sector and provides for the implementation of international conventions on wildlife to which Ghana is a signatory.



Among its provisions, the Act establishes a new management structure to legally involve local communities in wildlife management through the creation of Community Resources Management Areas (CREMAs).



It also introduces a higher penalties and sanctions regime for wildlife offences, aimed at deterring illegal activities and protecting Ghana's wildlife resources.



The Act aligns Ghana's wildlife legislation with several international wildlife conventions, including the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitats (RAMSAR), the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (BONN).

Additionally, it incorporates indicators from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting Ghana's commitment to sustainable wildlife management and conservation.



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, emphasized the ministry's commitment to the effective implementation of the Act.



He stated that the legislation would contribute to the efficient and progressive preservation and management of Ghana's wildlife resources, ensuring transparency, integrity, and utmost good faith for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



