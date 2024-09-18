Akufo-Addo spares his family man & Sports Minister but scapegoats NSA Boss

The GFA must find alternative venues for upcoming matches

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed Dodzie Numekevor, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), following the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) ban on the Baba Yara Stadium for international matches due to its poor condition.

Despite this, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif remains in position.



The decision comes amid controversy over GH¢85 million spent on stadium renovations, including contracts awarded to companies linked to Akufo-Addo’s family.

FIFA also contributed $260,000 for pitch maintenance, yet Ghana’s facilities remain substandard.



The GFA must find alternative venues for upcoming matches, potentially outside Ghana.



Read full article