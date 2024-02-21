Akufo-Addo summons crucial talks with NPP MPs amid leadership debate

President Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

President Akufo-Addo has held a meeting with the NPP Members of Parliament at the Jubilee House on February 21.

According to 3news.com’s presidential correspondent, Nana Aduah, the meeting is aimed at resolving the growing tension among members of the caucus over the proposed reshuffle of their side of the front bench in Parliament.



Some reports indicate that the caucus is divided, with a faction holding the view that it is time for a change in leadership, while others, argue that the current leadership should be maintained.



Those in favour of the change argue that Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu will not return to Parliament in 2025. Hence, his deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, should step into his shoes to facilitate a smoother transition in the next government.

It would be recalled that on February 20, some NPP MPs led by 1st Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu warned that they will not accept any change in their leadership.



He contended that they are satisfied with the performance the current leadership led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



The meeting is therefore expected to agree on the way forward.