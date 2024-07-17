Akufo-Addo unveils GHc8.2 Billion SME Growth and Opportunity Programme

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the SME Growth and Opportunity (GO) Programme, backed by GHS 8.2 billion, at the SME Growth and Opportunity Summit in Accra.

This initiative aims to support SMEs, which make up 92% of Ghanaian businesses and contribute 70% to the GDP.



The programme addresses financing challenges through targeted solutions and technical assistance, with key funding allocations to the Ghana Exim Bank, Ghana Enterprises Agency, and Development Bank Ghana.

Additionally, a Food Innovation Hub will be established. The initiative seeks to foster a competitive, innovative SME sector, crucial for Ghana's economic prosperity.



