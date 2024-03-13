Akwamuhemaa calls for peaceful elections ahead of 60th enstoolment anniversary celebrations

Nana Afrakoma II

Nana Afrakoma II, the Queenmother of the Akwamu Traditional Area, has urged Ghanaians, particularly politicians, to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted peacefully.

She emphasized the importance of peace in accelerating Ghana's development agenda and urged citizens to avoid any actions that could disrupt the December 7 general election.



Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of her enstoolment and the unveiling of the 60th-anniversary cloth at Akwamu Fie in the Eastern Region, Nana Afrakoma highlighted the need for a peaceful electoral process.



The celebrations will include various activities such as tree planting, donation of exercise books to schoolchildren, lectures for queenmothers, a documentary about her life, and culminate in a durbar & Akwasidae.



Expressing concern about potential violence during the electioneering period, Nana Afrakoma called on politicians and their supporters to refrain from activities that could incite violence.



She emphasized her commitment to advocating for peace, citing her 60-year reign as queenmother and her belief that peaceful elections are crucial for Ghana's progress.

Nana Afrakoma stressed the importance of youth involvement in maintaining peace, urging them to be ambassadors for peace during the elections. She called on politicians to focus on improving the living standards of the people rather than engaging in attacks against opponents, emphasizing that violent conduct undermines the country's development.



Reflecting on her accomplishments, Nana Afrakoma highlighted her charity work and conflict resolution efforts, which have earned her respect and admiration.



She expressed gratitude to the Akwamu people and all Ghanaians for their support throughout her reign, noting that her passion for supporting women, young girls, children, and the aged led to the establishment of the Ohemea Afrakoma II Foundation and the Nana Afrakoma II Vocational Training Institute.



Omanhene Odeneho Akwafo Akoto III, the Chief of the Akwamu Traditional Area, offered prayers for Nana Afrakoma's health and longevity, acknowledging her significant contributions as a queenmother.