Akwamuhene urges NPP to improve communication strategy ahead 2024 elections

Akwamu Hene On Comm Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: Daily Guide

The Paramount Chief of Akwamu, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, has advised Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to improve its communication strategy ahead of the December 7 elections.

He praised their developmental work but stressed that clear messaging is key to winning voter support.

During a visit by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, the chief urged a focus on inclusivity and transparency.

Dr. Bawumia promised to restore powers to traditional leaders and improve local infrastructure if elected. His campaign received a boost from the chief's endorsement and support.

Source: Daily Guide