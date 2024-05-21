Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council launches Okyenhene's 25th anniversary

The celebration is scheduled from May to December 2024

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has launched the 25th-anniversary celebration of Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin's enstoolment.

As the 35th occupant of the Ofori Panin Stool at Kyebi, he succeeded his uncle, Osagyefuo Kuntunkunuku, who passed away in 1999.



Themed "25 Years of Sustainable Leadership and Services to Humanity," the anniversary celebration was kicked off by unveiling the Silver Jubilee logo.



Chairman of the planning committee, Okatakyie Boakye Danquah, highlighted the significant developmental strides Okyenhene has achieved over his 25-year reign.



The celebration, scheduled from May to December 2024, invites citizens, friends, and well-wishers to Ofori Panin Fie.



The planning committee has outlined a series of events, including planting one million trees as part of the Green Ghana Project, five regional durbars, and a grand durbar at Kyebi on July 20, 2024.



Other events include a football gala, an Asona Reunion, an Okyeman Congress and Awards Night, a fun and food fair, a golf tournament, a non-denominational thanksgiving service, a musical concert, and a children's party.

At the launch, Okatakyie Danquah praised Osagyefuo Amoatia for his innovative traditional leadership, noting his efforts in addressing developmental challenges in Okyeman and the Eastern Region.



The Okyenhene's reign has seen significant improvements in education, including the establishment of 10 basic schools and the University College of Agriculture, Environment, and Science (UCAES) at Bonsu.



Osagyefuo's leadership has also focused on social issues, leading successful campaigns to reduce school dropout rates, teenage pregnancy, and HIV infections. These efforts have been complemented by increased funding and parental involvement in education, contributing to the region's overall development.



Okatakyie Danquah emphasized that Osagyefuo's achievements in education and social order were made possible through the effective resolution of chieftaincy disputes.



As both Okyenhene and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefuo has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and fostering progress in Okyeman.