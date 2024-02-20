Akyem Abuakwa traditional council settles case against Begoro chief

Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II appeared before the council on Feb. 19

The Ankobeahene of the Begoro Stool, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, has been cautioned by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region.

Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II appeared before the council on Monday, February 19, over his alleged endorsement of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, during his tour of the Eastern Region. A petition was later filed against him.



The petitioners, among other things, sought an order of destoolment, a declaration nullifying the respondent’s conduct, a public recantation of some alleged comments, and the rendering of an unqualified apology to the people of Begoro.



The lawyer for the chief, in a media engagement, said the traditional council decided to halt the matter after privately engaging the petitioners and the chief.

He indicated they were told the matter would not be recalled in the future.



“We all know what transpired. We came before Nananom for the matter to be heard. The chiefs, upon consultation, decided to step in and bring the matter to an end. They called the parties into chambers and gave them advice. The bottom line is that the case has come to an end, it has been settled; it won’t be called again.”