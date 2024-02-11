Akyem Akokoaso: Armed Robbery at mining site leaves 5 Chinese shot, 3 in critical condition

The mining company has suffered many robbery attacks in recent times

At least five Chinese nationals have been shot, with three left in critical condition in a brazen armed robbery attack on a mining site in Akyem Akokoaso, located within the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency of the Eastern Region.

The victims were targeted in a robbery at the office of Jia Xin Industrial mining company, which undertook underground mining within old shafts in the area.Reports indicate that a group of approximately 15 armed robbers stormed the mining site during a social gathering at night, making off with Ghc10,000 cash and two gold bars.



One of the victims sustained a gunshot injury in his private part. The assailants disabled the CCTV cameras by confiscating their decoders, demonstrating a calculated and organized approach to the robbery.



“15 people executed the mission, tough guys. They didn’t pass through the Akokoaso Kade road. They took along the decoders of the CCTV cameras. They didn’t target other civilians. The company is licensed to do deep mining prospecting in the Akokoaso old shaft but taking undue advantage to mine to that extent,” a source familiar with the incident told. The victims have been hospitalized and receiving treatment.

There have been longstanding tensions between the mining company and the local community. Over the years, residents have accused Jia Xin Industrial of engaging in illegal mining practices, particularly due to their lack of proper licensing for extensive underground mining activities, which have reportedly caused damage to the area.



Jia Xin Industrial Company inherited the prospecting license from Ofosua Mining and Construction Company in 2018, following approval by then-Minister John Peter Amewu. However, recent confrontations between the company and local youth have escalated, with 16 individuals from Akokoaso being arrested three weeks prior for illegal mining activities on the company’s concession, allegedly at the behest of Chinese authorities.



The mining company has suffered many robbery attacks in recent times.