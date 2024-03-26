Akyem Etwereso Chief calls on religious leaders to champion peace and development

Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebeahwe

The chief of Akyem Etwereso in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebeahwe, has called on religious leaders in Ghana to utilize their influence in promoting peace and eliminating factors that could incite disturbances, with the aim of resolving conflicts and advancing sustainable development.

Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi stressed the significant role religious leaders play in fostering stability, emphasizing that their authority should be leveraged to encourage their followers to prioritize peace.



Addressing attendees at a ceremony commemorating the centenary celebration of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, West Akyem Presbytery-Akyem Ayirabi District Holy Ghost Congregation Banka, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi, who also serves as the acting Head of the Benkum division of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, highlighted the adverse effects of chieftaincy conflicts on livelihoods and progress.

He expressed concern that chieftaincy conflicts pose a major obstacle to development and emphasized the crucial role that religious leaders must play in resolving disputes.



Meanwhile, Rev. Raymond Baah Abeka, Chairperson of the West Akyem Presbytery, urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to nation-building by embracing values such as trust, truthfulness, patriotism, and confidence.