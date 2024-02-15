Akyem Gyadam residents oppose proposed community mining

Mr. Appiah Boamah, the leader and convener of the protesting residents

Residents of Akyem Gyadam in the Birim Central municipality of the Eastern Region have expressed strong opposition to the proposed introduction of community mining in their town.

Accusing their chief, Berima Kwasi Nketiah II, and Member of Parliament, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the residents fear that this initiative could lead to the degradation of their farmlands, rivers, and natural resources.



In a recent press conference held in Akyem Gyadam, Mr. Appiah Boamah, the leader and convener of the protesting residents, raised concerns about the potential adverse impacts of mining activities on their community.



He particularly highlighted the absence of crucial infrastructure such as proper roads and access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Boamah warned that the introduction of mining could exacerbate these existing challenges.

Several aggrieved residents joined the discourse, expressing dissatisfaction with the potential environmental and socio-economic consequences of the proposed mining project.



In response to the residents' concerns, Chief Berima Kwasi Nketiah II acknowledged that he and his elders had indeed approached the MP to explore the possibility of implementing community mining as a means of creating job opportunities for the youth. However, he assured the community that measures would be put in place to prevent the destruction of farmlands.



MP Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah clarified his role in the matter, stating that while he had assisted the chief and elders in navigating the proper procedures for community mining, he personally had no intention of promoting mining activities in the town. He urged residents not to hold him responsible for the initiative, emphasizing that he was merely facilitating the requests of their leaders.