Akyem Oda MP unveils new classrooms for three basic schools

The Birim Central Municipal Directorate of Education has received classroom blocks for three basic schools at Oda, which were inaugurated by Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Graphic Online reports.

The Oda Anglican Primary School has been gifted a six-classroom block with an office and a store, along with three classrooms for the kindergarten.



Similarly, the Oda New Town Presbyterian Primary B and D School has received a six-classroom block, an office, and a store, along with three classrooms for the kindergarten.



Lastly, the Oda Old Town Presbyterian Primary School has received a three-classroom block.



According to Graphic Online, these buildings were renovated after being destroyed by a severe rainstorm in April 2021 and were completed at a cost of GH¢1 million funded by Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), after lobbying by Mr. Acquah.



During the inauguration of the school blocks, Mr. Acquah advised the teachers, pupils, and management of the renovated schools to take proper care of the facilities through regular maintenance for their longevity.

He reiterated his commitment to prioritize education development and stressed that he would continue to invest a substantial fraction of his resources in human resource development to produce more intellectuals who can assist in rebuilding the Birim Central Municipality and Ghana in general.



Mr. Acquah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Health-designate, urged parents to attach special importance to their children's education by providing their needs to facilitate their learning and ensuring that those of school age were enrolled in school.



Mr. Acquah also mentioned that the government spent over GH¢15 million on rehabilitating infrastructure, including the renovation of facilities at the Oda Senior High and Attafua Senior High/Technical schools that were damaged by a rainstorm in April 2021.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Victoria Adu, praised Mr. Acquah for prioritizing education development and investing significant resources in that sector.



The Municipal Director of Education, Esther Quaye Sowah, also expressed gratitude to the MP for developing both public and private schools in the area without discrimination.