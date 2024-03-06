Alan Kyerematen promises modern markets to boost economy

Alan Kyerematen with some market women of Agona Swedru

Alan Kyerematen, the Leader and founder of the Movement for Change, has promised to construct modern markets across the country to enhance the trading environment in Ghana.

Kyerematen, who is a former Trade and Industry Minister, believes that markets, which are predominantly run by women, are the backbone of the economy and should be improved for maximum economic benefit.



According to the Ghanaian Times, during his tour of markets in the Central Region, Kyerematen highlighted the importance of affordability and accessibility in constructing modern markets across the country to benefit the "movers and shakers" of the economy.



He stressed the need to offer market facilities for sale or rent at lower costs to provide market sellers with an opportunity to own a shop either temporarily or permanently.



Kyerematen explained that this strategy aims to standardize access to modern infrastructure, cater to traders of different scales, and promote fair competition within the marketplace.



He also emphasized the need to revitalize Ghana's private sector, which he believes is the engine of economic growth. Kyerematen plans to tap into the abundance of private capital within the system to realize his vision.

He hopes to provide traders, particularly market women, with better trading environments conducive to business growth and community development.



By offering attractive investment opportunities and simplifying regulatory processes, private investors will be encouraged to participate in the development and management of modern market infrastructure projects.



The facilities will be equipped with essential services such as banks, healthcare, and childcare to reflect a commitment to holistic development and community welfare.



Kyerematen's vision is to leverage the efficiency and innovation inherent in private enterprise while ensuring the timely realization of infrastructure goals.



Apart from the infrastructure, Kyerematen believes that jobs will be created to stimulate economic growth in surrounding areas by fostering a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship and commerce for broader socio-economic advancement.

His vision of a modern market represents a multifaceted approach to addressing the needs of traders and promoting economic development, as outlined in his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



Kyerematen's GTP is a 15-pillar governance blueprint aimed at solving the country's teething challenges in the areas of economic, infrastructure, social services, governance, and behavioral and attitudinal change.



He aims to create a future where every trader has access to modern, well-equipped market facilities that drive prosperity and inclusivity to transform market dynamics, improve livelihoods, and propel the nation toward sustained growth and development.