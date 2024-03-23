Alan Kyerematen promises to make Eastern Region Ghana's scientific innovation hub

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change, is embarking on a nationwide market tour to engage with grassroots communities and garner support for his presidential aspirations.

During his tour in the Eastern Region, Kyerematen announced an ambitious economic agenda aimed at revitalizing local economies and supporting small-scale businesses.



Kyerematen visited various market centers across the Eastern Region of Ghana, including Nsawam, Adeiso, Asamankese, Kade, Akwatia, Suhum, and Koforidua. At each location, he engaged traders in discussions about their concerns and aspirations, articulating his vision for economic rejuvenation and job creation.



Addressing a gathering in Adeiso, Kyerematen reaffirmed his commitment to taking tangible action to address economic challenges, stating, "Ghana deserves more than just promises; it deserves action." He emphasized the need to refurbish market infrastructure and provide support for emerging startups as part of his economic revitalization agenda.

Kyerematen also addressed the pressing issue of unemployment, pledging to create abundant job opportunities and deliver real change that works for every Ghanaian. His message resonated with the audience, sparking hope for a brighter future and igniting discussions about transformative leadership.



He further reiterated his commitment to economic empowerment and inclusive governance, positioning himself as a formidable contender in the upcoming 2024 general election. He promised to establish the Eastern Region as a Scientific and Research Hub, leveraging its proximity to major cities and vast agricultural potential to drive innovation in science and technology.