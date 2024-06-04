Alan’s Alliance Hits the Ground Running in Koforidua

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen at Koforidua

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, has been gaining momentum on his national campaign tour, with a recent stop in Koforidua.

He emphasized on the need for transformation in Ghana, criticizing the "winner takes all" political system and the country's economic crisis.



Alan proposed a 30-year national development plan and highlighted his experience with initiatives like PSI and 1D1F.

He expressed confidence in his ability to win the election, stating that he will be in the top two in the 2024 presidential election.



Alan's message resonated with thousands of supporters who attended his tour.



