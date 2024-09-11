Alan swerves Abu Sakara, Boniface for Kwame Owusu Danso as running mate

Alan has chosen Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso

John Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has chosen Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

Owusu Danso, a lawyer and TV host, was a surprising pick, with many expecting Dr. Foster Abu Sakara or former Zongo Development Minister Boniface Abukar Saddique.



In an interview, Owusu Danso shared his surprise, noting that Kyerematen and others had been observing his work.

Known for his advocacy and past career in corporate Ghana and music, Owusu Danso sees this as an opportunity for younger generations to bring change to the political scene.



