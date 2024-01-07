Alban Bagbin celebrates Dagaab-Willie Seontaa Boor Festival

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Source: GD Africa Ltd

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, celebrated this year's Dagaab-Willie Seontaa Boor Festival, held in Vieri in the Wa West Constituency.The celebration was on theme "Our Root and Our Future." The festival was marked by a vibrant celebration of heritage and community aspirations. During the event, the Speaker made a generous donation of 10,000Ghana cedis, emphasizing his support to the festival and its objective of promoting unity and peace in seeking to develop the people.

Upper West Caucus leader and MP for Wa Central, Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, graced the occasion on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin. The announcement of the Speaker's representation by Dr. Pelpuo was met with resounding applause and appreciation from the attendees.



During the festivities, Dr. Pelpuo conveyed the Speaker's words of admiration for the people's determination to use such festive occasions to reflect on their collective achievements and shortcomings, as well as to evaluate the government's role in providing essential social services.



The Speaker also praised the local community for maintaining peace in their multicultural society and encouraged them to continue fostering a peaceful environment.

The Speaker's message also contained a call to action, highlighting the community's subdued response to the lack of development and the government's failure to address their needs in education, healthcare, and utility services. He urged the government to show genuine commitment to the people and to move beyond the tepid responses that have characterized the last few years.



The festival, which celebrates the Cultural of the Dagaaba-Willie people also became a platform for political engagement, with leaders urging the government to prioritize the development of the Upper West region and to respond more effectively to the needs of its citizens.



