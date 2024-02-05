Alban Bagbin to attend 150th anniversary commemoration of Sagrenti War

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is set to participate in the commemoration of the 150th Anniversary of the 3rd Anglo-Asante War, known as the Sagrenti War, at Manhyia in Kumasi. The invitation was extended by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Bagbin conveyed his eagerness to witness the regalia and revered royal artifacts taken by the British during the Sagrenti War. He underscored the historical significance of the war and agreed with the notion that negotiations should be pursued to secure the return of Asante’s royal regalia.



During discussions with the delegation, Bagbin proposed organizing educational programs to enlighten the youth about the Ashanti Kingdom's history, aiming to reduce inferiority complex and encourage exploration of opportunities in other African countries and beyond.



Briefing the Speaker about the 150th Sagrenti War anniversary at Parliament House, Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III highlighted the war's impact in 1874, including the burning and looting of the then Asantehene Kofi Karkari's palace and the loss of many lives.

The commemoration aligns with the Silver Jubilee of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's coronation, featuring a symposium on February 6, 2024, and a durbar on February 8, 2024. Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III mentioned that the Thursday scheduling for the anniversary was due to the tradition forbidding the wearing of black attire on Tuesdays for official programs, symbolizing respect for lives lost during the war.



Accompanied by Otumfuo Kyeame, Baffour Osei Kwame, and Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III announced the launch of a 700-page book detailing the history of the Asante Kingdom as part of the commemorative events.