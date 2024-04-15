Alex Djornuboah Tetteh honors outstanding contributors in Sefwi Akontombra constituency

The MP donated items to the best-performing individuals and institutions

Alex Djornuboah Tetteh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi Akontombra, has shown his support to 100 outstanding individuals and institutions within the constituency.

The donations included citations, 32-inch televisions, wheelchairs, and undisclosed monetary contributions. Recipients were chosen from various sectors including security services, education (both teaching and non-teaching staff), media, transport, healthcare, among others.



MP Tetteh expressed that it's his duty to recognize exceptional achievements since being elected in 2016. He highlighted his efforts in job creation and bringing development to the constituency through both MP's funds and government resources.

During the donation event, Tetteh was honored with the title of Sompahene of the Sefwi Wiawso traditional area by local chiefs, further underscoring his commitment to the community.



Nana Kwabena Ebi II, the chief of Sefwi Akontombra and Benkumhene of Sefwi Wiawso traditional area, conveyed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, emphasizing the positive impact of Tetteh's support on local development.