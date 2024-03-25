Alhaji Sinare praises Mahama's humanitarian efforts from hospital bed

Sinare expressed admiration for Mahama's selflessness and significant contributions to Ghana

Alhaji Said Sinare, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, commended former President John Dramani Mahama's humanitarian efforts, calling them a symbol of the nation’s democratic values.

Speaking from his hospital bed at the Bank of Ghana (BOG) Hospital where he is receiving treatment, Sinare expressed admiration for Mahama's selflessness and significant contributions to Ghana's development, according to a Herald Ghana report.



Despite battling health issues, Sinare, a former Zongo President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), affirmed his intent to actively participate in the 2024 political landscape.



He pledged his support for a decisive NDC victory in the upcoming elections during a visit by Mahama and a special NDC delegation.



Sinare's enthusiasm for politics remained undimmed, as he committed to backing Mahama's bid for a return to office.

Mahama, on his part, visited Sinare to offer well wishes and express confidence in his swift recovery. He encouraged Sinare to join the campaign trail soon, highlighting his importance in shaping Ghana's future.



Recognizing Sinare's unwavering dedication to the party and the nation, Mahama prayed for his health and stressed the significance of his continued involvement in Ghana's political landscape.



Expressing gratitude for Mahama's visit and words of encouragement, Sinare reciprocated the goodwill and extended best wishes to Mahama for success in the upcoming elections.



The visit and Sinare's commitment underscored the deep bond within the NDC and highlighted the importance of unity and support in the party's quest for victory in 2024.