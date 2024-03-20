Alhassan Suhuyini accuses UNHCR Africa of censorship over anti-LGBTQ+ bill support

Alhassan Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, has raised allegations against UNHCR Africa, claiming that they edited his portion out of a Ramadan promotion video due to his co-sponsorship of the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, March 20, Suhuyini expressed his disappointment and objections to the censorship, emphasizing the need for organizations like UNHCR Africa to respect diverse opinions on international issues.



He urged for a more inclusive approach, stressing the importance of dialogue and cooperation to address shared goals while upholding freedom of expression and respecting differing viewpoints.

Suhuyini underscored the significance of mutual respect and understanding in addressing complex societal issues, such as human rights and family values.



Meanwhile, a UNHCR Office staff member clarified in a media interview that the omission may have been an oversight, denying any deliberate decision to edit Suhuyini out of the promotional video.