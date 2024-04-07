All nine aspirants cleared for NPP's Ejisu Constituency Parliamentary primary

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

All nine aspirants seeking to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency have been given the green light by the vetting committee.

The vetting process took place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, following the submission of nomination forms by the aspirants on Thursday, April 4. The primary election is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the wake of the unfortunate passing of John Kumah.



Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, disclosed to the media that the vetting committee has cleared all nine aspirants to participate in the primary. Additionally, the committee conducted a ballot to determine the positions of the candidates.



Nimako further stated that the party's national executives will meet with the candidates on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of conducting campaigns in a unifying manner.



The ballot positions for the aspirants are as follows:



1. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng

2. Dr. Evans Duah



3. Klinsman Karikari Mensah



4. Helena Mensah



5. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey



6. Portia Baffoe Abronye

7. Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi



8. Aaron Prince Duah



9. Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye