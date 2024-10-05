News

All our courses and training centres are fully accredited by GTEC-UNIMAC

UNimacScreenshot 2024 10 05 022323.png UniMAC emphasized that it complies with all regulatory requirements

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC) has dismissed false claims circulating on social media that the institution is unaccredited.

In a statement, UniMAC assured the public that all its programs and learning centers are fully accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

The university called the social media reports, particularly from Ghana Crimes, malicious and baseless.

UniMAC emphasized that it complies with all regulatory requirements and urged the public and students to trust only official sources for accurate information.

Read full article

Source: rainbowradioonline.com