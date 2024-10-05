All our courses and training centres are fully accredited by GTEC-UNIMAC

UniMAC emphasized that it complies with all regulatory requirements

The University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC) has dismissed false claims circulating on social media that the institution is unaccredited.

In a statement, UniMAC assured the public that all its programs and learning centers are fully accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



The university called the social media reports, particularly from Ghana Crimes, malicious and baseless.

UniMAC emphasized that it complies with all regulatory requirements and urged the public and students to trust only official sources for accurate information.



Read full article