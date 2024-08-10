All you need to know about Mahama’s Housing scheme for Ghanaian workers

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to introduce a special housing scheme tailored for fixed-income earners in Ghana.

Under this plan, government workers and formally employed individuals with 15 to 20 years left in their working lives can have homes built to their specifications, priced in cedis, and located in their preferred areas.



The cost of the house will be deducted from their salaries over a 15 to 20-year period.

Mahama announced this initiative during his campaign, aiming to make home ownership more accessible for professionals like nurses and doctors, reducing their reliance on renting.



