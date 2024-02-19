Alleged impersonators of Okudzeto Ablakwa granted GHC50K bail

Both defendants have denied the allegations against them

Two individuals accused of impersonating Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, have been granted bail by an Accra High Court.

Promise Ahorgah, a phone repairer, and Kwaotse Mawuli, a construction laborer, were each granted bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.



The duo faces accusations of defrauding by false pretenses, including creating a social media account in the MP's name to solicit funds for flood victims after the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dam. They also face charges of charlatanic advertisement and falsely pretending to be a public officer.



Both defendants have denied the allegations against them.



Their counsel submitted bail applications before Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo at the court, despite opposition from the prosecution of the Attorney General Department.



The court, however, granted bail to the accused, ordering them to report to the police every fortnight (Fridays) and deposit copies of their Ghana cards with the Registry of the Court. The case is adjourned to March 14, 2024.

According to the prosecution, the MP for North Tongu is the complainant, alleging that Ahorgah and Mawuli, intending to defraud, modified the MP's flyer on Facebook, inserting their phone numbers and presenting themselves as the complainant.



The accused allegedly published fake flyers on social media platforms, urging the public to make cash donations into their mobile phone numbers, using the MP's name and photographs to create multiple social media accounts and solicit donations.



The prosecution claims the accused succeeded in obtaining various sums of money from the public before being apprehended after the complainant discovered the fake flyer on social media and reported it.



During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to the offenses, as per the prosecution's statement.