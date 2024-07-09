News

Alleged recruitment scam: Court rescinds bench warrant for arrest of soldier

Alleged Recruitment Scam WhatsApp Image 2024 07 09 At 2.jpeg The court granted Nartey self-recognizance bail of GH¢100,000 and adjourned the case to July 18

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Circuit Court in Accra has lifted a bench warrant for Captain Abel Nartey, accused of a GH¢136,000 recruitment scam, after he appeared in court.

Captain Nartey, who allegedly took GH¢120,000 to facilitate enlistments in various security services, was presented by high-ranking military officers following media reports.

Nartey and Clement Ayomah, another military officer, face charges of conspiracy and defrauding by false pretenses.

The court granted Nartey self-recognizance bail of GH¢100,000 and adjourned the case to July 18, while directing him to cooperate with ongoing police investigations.

Source: starrfm.com.gh