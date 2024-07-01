Allies defend Biden as poll suggests growing age concern

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Source: BBC

A CBS News/YouGov poll reveals increasing concerns about President Joe Biden's mental fitness after a shaky debate performance, with 72% of registered voters questioning his cognitive health, up from 65%.

Notably, 45% of registered Democrats believe Biden should step aside for another candidate.



Biden's family encouraged him to stay in the race, but Democratic leaders acknowledge internal discussions about his fitness. Despite a poor debate showing, Democratic allies defend Biden, while Republicans criticize his performance.

Internal campaign polls reportedly show Biden leading or tied with Trump, countering the CBS/YouGov poll's alarming findings.



