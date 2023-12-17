Allow Annoh-Dompreh to go unopposed – Nsawam chiefs to NPP

A section of the chiefs

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

Some of the sub-chiefs in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency of the Eastern Region are pleading with the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to protect their Member of Parliament, who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, to go unopposed.

According to the chiefs, their MP has done a marvelous job in terms of roads, educational infrastructure, and health projects and has the lobbying skills that he is using to bring more projects to the constituency, all of which they have witnessed. Hence, they want the National Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to exempt Mr. Annoh Dompreh from being contested.



Already, the 29 Electoral Area Coordinators with over 1000 NPP delegates in the Constituency have endorsed Annoh-Dompreh to go unopposed in the 2024 elections.



The chiefs and sub-chiefs numbering about 15 came from Adoagyiri, Dobro, Daamang, Ahwerease, Yaw Gyan, Chinto, Duayeden, Ahodwo, Ntoaso, Okobeyeyie, Sakyikrom, Oparekrom, among others, also declared their stands for the MP during a press conference held over the weekend in Nsawam.



The chief of Okobeyeyie, Nana Opare Odei II, who addressed the presser on his colleagues' behalf, said Annoh Dompreh has exceeded the expectations of all his constituents and won the admiration of traditional leaders in the constituency through his developmental projects.



"Nsawam Adoagyiri is already on the path of progress under his leadership. We need him to focus his mind on what he is already doing without having to leave government business and others to run around in the name of campaigning for primaries," the chiefs stressed.

He said, "We, as traditional leaders of most towns and villages in the Municipality and agents of development, have never regretted having our MP in parliament because almost all the various developmental projects and infrastructure we see are driven by his efforts."



"We have been witnesses to a series of promises made by political actors from various political divides which have never been fulfilled. However, for once, if we are witnessing the fulfillment of these promises, we have to appreciate the person in the driving seat," the chief stated.



Okobeyeyie Nana Opare Odei II continued that Annoh-Dompreh is already leading us on the path of progress, especially with his position in parliamentary leadership, adding that "We cannot afford to stall or go back as a people considering the quick pace at which we are moving. These commendations are not political but facts that need to be acknowledged because it is often said that ‘he who climbs a fruitful tree is worthy of support.'"



However, they noted that they want the NPP hierarchy to ensure that Frank Annoh Dompreh goes uncontested in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries so ongoing developmental projects will not be abandoned.