Allow EC to finish clean-up of voters’ register before demanding forensic audit – Chairman of Nat’l Peace Council tells NDC

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, has advised the NDC to let the Electoral Commission (EC) clean up the voters’ register before demanding a forensic audit.

He believes errors should be corrected first, and the final register reviewed, rather than rushing to audit.



Gyamfi emphasized that addressing concerns through dialogue with the EC, rather than public protests, is more effective.

An IPAC meeting with all parties and the EC is scheduled for September 18, where the NDC's issues are expected to be discussed.



