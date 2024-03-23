Ambulance Case: Arrest warrant issued for businessman, Richard Jakpa

Richard Jakpa

The High Court in Accra has issued an arrest warrant for Richard Jakpa, a businessman implicated in the purchase of what the Attorney General's Office calls 'defective ambulances' for the Ministry of Health.

Jakpa, along with Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is facing trial for allegedly causing €2.37 million in financial loss to the state through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances.



Jakpa, who was expected to continue his defence, was absent from court, claiming to be on admission at a hospital.



However, the court found the excuse insufficient, as the document presented did not qualify as a medical certificate and did not specify his condition.



Additionally, Jakpa had recently dismissed his lawyer and had not yet hired a new one.



Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, presiding over the case, decided to issue an arrest warrant for Jakpa while adjourning the case to March 26, 2024.

The trial of Dr. Ato Forson and Jakpa revolves around the purchase of ambulances that were found to be unsuitable for their intended purpose, lacking necessary equipment.



The prosecution, led by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa, closed its case on February 14, 2023, after calling five witnesses, including the then Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



The main issues in the trial revolve around whether the defective vehicles were purchased in accordance with the approved purchase agreement and whether Dr. Forson was authorized to direct payments.



Dr. Forson, in his defence, called three witnesses, including Alex Mould and Seth Terkper, former Minister of Finance. Terkper admitted that payment for the defective ambulances was made in error but could not provide specific authorization for the payments.



The court has set May 3, 2024, to deliver its judgment in the trial after dropping charges against Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, due to poor health.