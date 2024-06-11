News

News
Ambulance Case: Judge reacts to Minority Leader's absence request

Casiel Ato Forson E1600551752798 Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The judge presiding over the case involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and a businessman, who are accused of causing a €2.37 million financial loss in an ambulance deal, has urged all parties to expedite the proceedings.

