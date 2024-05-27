Ambulance Case: NDC manipulated recording at Justice Kulendi’s residence- Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of tampering with an audio recording of a conversation between Supreme Court judge Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, Attorney General Godfred Dame, and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case.

Jakpa claimed in court that Dame repeatedly approached him to implicate Dr. Ato Forson, the first accused and current Minority Leader, in the faulty ambulance procurement case.



Attorney General Godfred Dame refuted Jakpa's allegations, stating that Jakpa had instead sent multiple letters seeking a plea bargain to drop all charges, none of which had been accepted.



In a Facebook post, NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, known as Nana B, revealed that the meeting occurred at Justice Kulendi's residence and that the full recording would show Dame never requested Jakpa to alter his testimony.

Nana B alleged that the NDC was trying to edit the tape to omit critical parts of the conversation, including the involvement of the Supreme Court Justice.



He asserted that no manipulation by the NDC would exonerate those responsible for the ambulance procurement scandal.



The NDC has vowed to disclose the full details of Jakpa’s allegations.