Ambulance Case: Richard Jakpa gets new lawyer

Richard Jakpa has hired a new lawyer

Richard Jakpa, the businessman and third accused in the ambulance purchase case, has hired a new lawyer after parting ways with his previous legal representative due to disagreements over his defence strategy.

His new counsel, Thaddeus Sory, represented him in court on Tuesday, as Jakpa failed to appear for the hearing.



The Presiding Judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe, had issued a bench warrant for Jakpa's arrest last week as a precautionary measure, citing his dismissal of his former representative and failure to appear in court.



Jakpa's new lawyer has been given two weeks to review his client's case documents.

Despite the recent developments, Justice Asare Botwe clarified that the case would not proceed beyond May 31. The court had previously scheduled May 3 to deliver the judgment in the case involving Jakpa, former Deputy Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and private businessman Sylvester Anemana.



Dr. Anemana, the second accused, had the case against him discontinued by the Attorney-General, with no reasons provided.



This decision followed the deterioration of Dr Anemana's health since the case began in January 2022. The trial has been adjourned to April 9 for further proceedings.