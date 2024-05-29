Ambulance Purchase Trial: How's a probe useful to us? - Kwesi On A-G, Jakpa Case

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Source: Peace FM Online

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, has criticized calls for a committee of inquiry into the ambulance purchase trial involving Attorney-General Godfred Dame.

During the trial, Richard Jakpa, a third accused, claimed the Attorney-General had solicited his help in building a case against Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



Pratt argued on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show that such inquiries are often unproductive, citing the unresolved parliamentary probe into IGP George Akuffo Dampare as an example.

He expressed doubt that an inquiry into the ambulance case would yield meaningful results.



